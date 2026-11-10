A dry and warm pattern looks to persist over Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Skies stay crystal clear across Southern Colorado tonight with light and calm winds. Temperatures will drop into the 30s across the eastern plains, while the San Luis Valley and higher mountain valleys dip down into the 20s.

Tomorrow's Forecast: Tuesday brings the peak of our unseasonably warm stretch as high pressure stays firmly in charge. Expect wall-to-wall sunshine and light breezes, with highs topping out in the upper 60s to mid-70s across the plains and near 60 in the mountains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 38; High: 68;

Plenty of sunshine and warm weather on tap for Tuesday. Clear skies overnight with lows dipping into the mid-30s before temperatures rebound quickly into the upper 60s by afternoon with a light breeze.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 37; High: 69;

Bright and exceptionally warm throughout the day on Tuesday. Expect a quiet, clear night with lows around 35, followed by afternoon highs climbing all the way into the low-70s upper 60s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 41; High: 70;

Sunny and mild for your Tuesday. Skies stay clear into the night with lows dropping into the upper 30s, then highs climb into the low 70s under southwest winds.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 34; High: 59;

A beautiful, sun-drenched day in the high country. Clear and chilly overnight with lows falling into the low 30s before temperatures reach right around 60 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast: High pressure holds strong over the region, keeping our weather pattern dry, bright, and mild right through the upcoming weekend.

Wednesday: A dry cold front slides south through the morning hours, turning winds out of the north with gusts near 25 mph out toward Kansas. It brings slightly cooler air, holding afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 60s across the lower elevations.

Thursday – Sunday: High pressure builds right back over Colorado. Look for a continuation of sunny skies and mild weather with highs sticking in the upper 60s to lower 70s for the plains, while overnight lows stay in the 20s and 30s.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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