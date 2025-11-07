A cooling trend is with us through the weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

A cold front moves through southern Colorado tonight. It will bring a light northerly breeze and colder temperatures. Much of the region will be near or below freezing tonight. Temperatures will drop on Friday, back to near average.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 30; High: 60;

Friday will be just a few degrees above average. It will be partly cloudy. Wind will be out of the SSE at 5-10 mph, gusting to q15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 31; High: 65;

Near average temperatures on Friday with partly cloudy conditions. Wind will be out of the ESE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 36; High: 65;

Comfortable on Friday with partly cloudy conditions and mild temperatures. Wind will be out of the W at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 27; High: 56;

It will be partly cloudy and breezy on Friday. Wind will be out of the W at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30; High: 59;

It will be partly cloudy on Friday with a light breeze. Wind will be out of the SSE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 60s;

It will be partly cloudy on Friday with comfortable temperatures. Wind will be light, out of the ESE at 5-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 34/34; High: 65/68;

It will be partly cloudy on Friday with a light breeze out of the ESE at 5-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s-60;

The mountain valleys will be mild and partly cloudy on Friday. Winds will be breezy out of the W at 5-15 mph, gusting 25-35 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Another cold front arrives on Saturday morning, bringing stronger northerly wind, gusting 20-45 mph. The strongest gusts will be in the eastern plains. Temperatures will cool through the weekend, with 50s and 60s on Saturday and then 40s to 50s on Sunday. The weekend is expected to be dry.

We warm up quickly next week, back to the 50s to 70s, from the mountains to the plains.

