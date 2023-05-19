A cool and showery Friday, with a warming trend over this weekend

Today’s Forecast:

A chilly end to the week for Southern Colorado, with daytime highs around 10-15 degrees below average. Rain will be heaviest in the mountains and mountain valleys, where a small risk of flooding will be possible.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 59; Low: 45. Rain today will come and go in waves, and while flooding and/or severe weather isn't a big concern for the Pikes Peak Region, rain falling on top of swollen creeks or already saturated ground could lead to more flooding in some areas.

Pueblo forecast: High: 64; Low: 47. A chilly and unsettled end to the weekend for Pueblo, with on-again/off-again rain showers expected throughout the day.

Canon City forecast: High: 62; Low: 49. Don't forget your rain gear this morning as Friday's forecast will be cool and wet across Fremont County. Because of today's cool temperatures, thunderstorm potential will be on the low end side.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 51; Low: 36. Chilly highs and rainy skies today in Teller County, with periods of heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms possible this afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 40s. Mostly cloudy skies and periods of rain will lead to a cool day for areas near the Palmer Divide. This will mostly be a rain event, with thunderstorm chances much lower than what we saw yesterday.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Cool, with scattered rain showers and a few isolated thunderstorms today on the Plains. Rain chances will be highest south of Highway 50, with less rain and drier conditions expected up north along and near the I-70.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 40s. Chilly highs and rainy skies today, along with the threat for a few thunderstorms this afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 30s. A big cool down today, along with a cool and showery end to our work week. Snow will also be a concern for the higher peaks today, with 1-3" of new snow above 10,000-11,000 feet.

Extended outlook forecast:

Warming temperatures this weekend, with morning sunshine giving way to a daily threat of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Thunderstorm coverage will turn more isolated by Sunday and Monday, with the focus shifting closer to the mountains and mountain valleys.

Looking ahead to next week...daytime highs will continue to warm each day through the middle of the week, with thunderstorm chances expected to increase by that time across Southern Colorado.

