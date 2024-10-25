A cool and crisp fall Friday with a frost advisory

Tonight's Forecast:

A FROST ADVISORY is in effect from midnight until 8 am Friday for the counties shaded in blue, including Cheyenne, Crowley, El Paso, Kiowa, Lincoln, and Pueblo Counties. Temperatures will fall to the low to mid-30s and frost may form.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 35; High: 61;

FROST ADVISORY from midnight until 8 am. A cool and crisp day with near-average temperatures. The wind will be from the SSE at 5-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 35; High: 64;

FROST ADVISORY from midnight until 8 am. A cool day with below-average temperatures and sunshine. Wind will be from the SE at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 39; High: 65;

Cool and mostly sunny on Friday with ESE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 25; High: 62;

Chilly on Friday with mostly sunny conditions. Wind will be from the SSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 33; High: 61;

FROST ADVISORY from midnight until 8 am. Mostly sunny but chilly on Friday with S wind at 5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s;

FROST ADVISORY from midnight until 8 am for counties north of the Arkansas River. A cold morning and cool afternoon, reaching the mid-60s. The sky will be sunny and winds will be breezy from the SSE at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 34/35; High: 68/67;

Mostly sunny and cooler on Friday with S wind at 5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 60s;

Cold in the morning and remaining cool in the afternoon reaching the low to upper 60s in the mountain valleys. It will be mostly sunny and breezy with WSW wind at 5-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Over the weekend temperatures return to about 10 degrees above average with 70s to low 80s in the plains and 60s in the mountain valleys. The sky will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy over the weekend.

