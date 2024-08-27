A comfortable late August day is expected on Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will be partly cloudy with seasonable temperatures. There will be lingering rain and thunderstorms for the southeastern plains until about midnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 59; High: 82;

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with average temperatures. Winds will be from the ENE at 8-12 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 59; High: 89;

Mostly sunny on Tuesday with a high temperature right on average. Winds will be from the NE at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 59; High: 85;

Mostly sunny and comfortable on Tuesday with ESE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 45; High: 73;

A cool and comfortable day with mostly sunny conditions and ESE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 51; High: 77;

Mostly sunny for Monument on Tuesday with ENE wind at 5-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 80s/90s;

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the SE corner of Colorado, most likely for Baca, Bent, and Prowers counties.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 55/56; High: 80/81;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with a low chance of an evening shower, but most of the rain activity will occur over the mountains west of town.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s;

A few spotty showers for the mountains on Tuesday, favoring the Sangre De Cristo mountain range. Temperatures for the mountain valleys will rise to the low 70s to low 80s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday will bring a mid-week warm-up with temperatures rising to about 3-5 degrees above average with lots of sunshine. After that, a breezy cold front cools temperatures back to seasonable levels on Thursday.

The rest of the week looks relatively dry, with the return of thunderstorms late this weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.