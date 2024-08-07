A combination of sizzling heat and storms on Wednesday for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

After a cooler day on Tuesday, highs on Wednesday will heat back up to the 90s and 100s on the Plains. Although records aren't likely today, highs this afternoon will be around 10 degrees above average for this time of the year.

During the afternoon and evening hours, spotty to scattered thunderstorms will form over the mountains and drift into the Plains. Storms today will be capable of heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 94; Low: 60. On Wednesday, we'll see a near record setting high of 94° in Colorado Springs, and the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Current record: 97° (1980).

Pueblo forecast: High: 101; Low: 65. A hot and humid day will give way to spotty to scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Some storms will be capable of heavy rain, small hail and gusty winds. Current record: 104° (1995).

Canon City forecast: High: 96; Low: 64. Sunshine this morning will give way to some hot Wednesday highs, with increasing clouds and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 83; Low: 48. After a slightly cooler day on Tuesday, we'll warm back into the 80s today in Teller County. Keep the umbrella handy as the threat for rain returns to our forecast this afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. Hot, with scattered thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening. Some storms will be capable of heavy downpours, small hail and gusty winds.

Plains forecast: High: 90s/100s; Low: 60s. Yesterday's cool down only brought some small relief to the Plains, but it didn't last long as highs today will return to the triple digits in many areas. We'll also see the potential later today and tonight for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. Hot highs and stormy skies, with scattered showers and thunderstorms today across the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Dry skies this morning will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms across the mountains and mountain valleys this afternoon. Storms could start forming as early as noon today.

Extended outlook forecast:

A strong cold front will swing through our area this evening, with some significant changes to follow late this week. Highs on Thursday will be around 20 degrees cooler across Southern Colorado, only topping out in the lower 70s in Colorado Springs and the lower 80s in Pueblo. Highs on Friday will remain seasonably cool, with mid 70s for Colorado Springs and lower 80s in Pueblo.

On top of the cool down, our late week forecast will feature more numerous showers and thunderstorms and the potential for heavy rain and flooding. We should see a return to 80s and 90s on the Plains this weekend, with a more typical chance of daily showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening hours.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

