A cold start to 2025 in southern Colorado

The end of 2024 was chilly, and we're starting 2025 cold. Light snow showers rang in the new year in the Pikes Peak Region with weak upslope flow leading to a fluffy coating to up to an inch in some parts of the area. You can expect isolated pockets of black ice on secondary roadways through the morning commute - you will want to budget an extra couple of minutes to your morning plans to be on the safe side. This was fairly isolated activity so for the rest of southern Colorado you're in the clear there. You'll also need extra layers all day. Morning temperatures are in the teens to low 20s and will slowly work up to the mid 30s by the mid-afternoon. Low morning clouds will dissipate through the morning in Colorado Springs - as high clouds build in from late morning through mid-afternoon along and south of the Arkansas River Valley.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 37; Low: 18.

Morning low clouds will dissipate by afternoon but it will remain chilly all day with wind chills in the mid 20s. Don't forget the gloves. Expect isolated icy patches on secondary roadways in the Pikes Peak Region through the morning following weak snow showers overnight. Be particularly careful on bridges and overpasses. We'll enjoy mainly clear skies by sunset.

Pueblo forecast: High: 41; Low: 17.

Sunshine to start with high clouds developing during the afternoon. Cold all day. Light winds in the morning shifting south in the afternoon at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 46; Low: 25.

Mostly sunny and chilly. West winds at 10-15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 35; Low: 15.

Patchy fog early, particularly west of the city center with the clouds dissipating through the morning. Mostly sunny once the fog clears with west winds at 10-15 mph will make it feel like the 20s all day. Bundle up!

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: Teens.

Mostly sunny and chilly starting off the new year. Expect isolated slick spots on secondary and dirt roads over the next few hours following light overnight snowfall. South winds at 10-15 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: Teens/20s.

Mostly sunny with south winds at 10-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 44/44; Low: 32/33.

Sunny and cold - but not as cold as some other zones due to weak downslope westerly breezes at 5-10 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 20s.

Clouds early becoming sunny by afternoon. Cold. Southwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure builds in from the south through Saturday morning. We'll see a warming temperature trend Thursday and Friday - Friday is the warmest day of the next 7 days. We'll cool slightly Saturday but not by much...and most of the day is fine...but approaching low pressure giving us chances for light snow Saturday night to Sunday morning. We'll continue to cool down and remain unsettled heading into early next week. I am looking at the potential for additional snow hitting the region on Monday night into Tuesday morning. Overall, the set up is a bit messy to forecast at this time frame but it looks unsettled, with no singular big storm, and continued temperature drops to the low and mid 30s by mid week.

