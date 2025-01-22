A cold front on Wednesday will bring a breezy and chilly day

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be breezy tonight, especially in the mountains and along I-25. Wind will be out of the NNW at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph. Temperatures will be cold, but not nearly as frigid as the past couple of days.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 13; High: 31;

Chilly on Wednesday with partly cloudy conditions. A random flurry is possible in the afternoon. Wind will be out of the NNW at 8-12 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 10; High: 34;

Pueblo will be partly cloudy and cool on Wednesday with NNW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 19; High: 37;

Chilly on Wednesday with WNW wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 7; High: 24;

Back to cold temperatures on Wednesday with NW wind at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph. A stray snow shower is possible, but the chance is low.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 13; High: 27;

It will be partly cloudy and cold on Wednesday with NNW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph. A stray snow shower is possible, but the chance is low.

Plains forecast: Low: single digits-teens; High: 30s;

Breezy N wind will help to warm up the plains above freezing finally! It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 16/14; High: 32/34;

It will be partly cloudy and chilly on Wednesday with a WNW breeze at 5-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits; High: 20s-30s;

Partly cloudy and chilly in the mountain valleys, generally staying below freezing. A stray snow shower is possible, otherwise it will be a partly cloudy and breezy day.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday will be sunny and dry but remain chilly with highs in the 20s and 30s. Warmer temperatures return on Friday with highs in the 40s. Then, another cold front will drop temperatures below freezing this weekend and bring another chance of light snow showers.

____

