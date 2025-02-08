A cold front on Saturday will kick-start a cooling trend in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Wind will be slowing down this evening, but it will remain breezy overnight from 5-15 mph gusting 15-20 mph. Wind will turn from out of the W to out of the N before sunrise as a cold front blows through southern Colorado. The sky will be partly cloudy overnight and temperatures will generally drop to the 20s to mid-30s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 28; High: 40;

Saturday will be about 5 degrees below average thanks to an early morning cold front. Wind will be out of the SE at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph. You will need a coat for the chilly breeze. The sky will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 29; High: 44;

Mostly sunny but cooler on Friday with a high temperature about 5 degrees below average. Wind will be out of the ESE at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 34; High: 45;

Cooler on Saturday with partly cloudy conditions and ESE wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 28; High: 42;

Partly cloudy on Saturday with SW wind at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 24; High: 40;

Mostly sunny and cooler on Saturday. Wind will be out of the SE at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 30s-40s;

It will be breezy with ESE wind at 10-15 mph gusting 20-30 mph. It will be cooler with highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 36/34; High: 50/50;

Variable wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph on Saturday. It will be mostly sunny.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 40s;

Generally dry for the mountain valleys east of the Continental Divide on Saturday with light snow west of the Divide in southern Colorado. Wind will be breezy gusting 20-30 mph and temperatures will rise to the 40s.

Extended outlook forecast:

It will be mostly sunny but even cooler on Sunday with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s in our region. Next week, Monday will be dry for most of the daytime and chilly. A chance of snow moves in during the evening and lasts overnight into Tuesday morning. Another round of snow is possible on Wednesday. Temperatures will plummet with highs in the 20s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

