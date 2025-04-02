A cold front leaves Wednesday cool but comfortable; snow is on the way

Tonight's Forecast:

A cold front moves through southern Colorado overnight into Wednesday morning. This will bring a chance of light snow or a wintry mix before sunrise between El Paso County and into the plains between I-70 and HWY 50. Snow totals are expected to be less than an inch in general.

Overnight temperatures will be cold, and Wednesday will be cool with a breeze behind the front.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 25; High: 50;

Partly cloudy and cool on Wednesday with WNW wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 28; High: 59;

RED FLAG WARNING from 9 am until 6 pm. The sky will be partly cloudy with W wind at 15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 27; High: 55;

RED FLAG WARNING from 9 am until 6 pm. It will be partly cloudy and dry on Wednesday with W wind at 15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 17; High: 40;

Partly cloudy and chilly on Wednesday with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 24; High: 44;

It will be partly cloudy and chilly on Wednesday with a light W breeze gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 50s-60s;

It will be partly cloudy on Wednesday with highs from the low 50s to low 60s. Wind will be variable, gusting 20-30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 26/25; High: 50/54;

RED FLAG WARNING from 9 am until 6 pm. Wind will be from the W at 15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 40s;

It will be partly cloudy on Wednesday and dry for the daytime, with snow moving in at night. It will be breezy with chilly temperatures.

Extended outlook forecast:

By Thursday morning, snow will arrive in the Pikes Peak region and the mountain valleys, with a quick burst of heavy snow possibly during the morning commute and lunch rush and then tapering off during the day. Here is a look at potential snow accumulations for Thursday:

We will have a break in the snow from Thursday night through Friday morning. Then another round of moisture arrives Friday afternoon and continues through Saturday afternoon. The second round will start as a wintry mix below 6,000 feet and then transition to snow Friday evening for everyone and remain as snow into Saturday. We are still too far out for a snow total map for this event, but as the data stands today, here are the probabilities for "x" amount of snow for select cities in our area.

Probability of 1, 2, 4, and 6 inches of snow between Friday and Saturday for Colorado Springs and Pueblo:

Probability of 4, 6, 8, and 12 inches of snow between Friday and Saturday for Woodland Park and Monument:

