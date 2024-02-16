A cold front drops temperatures on Friday and then snow moves in late

Tonight's Forecast:

Late tonight into early Friday morning a cold front will blow through southern Colorado. This will bring northerly chilly winds and extra cloud cover early Friday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 23; High: 38;

Partly cloudy during the day and feeling cooler on Friday. There is a chance of snow showers after 5 pm that continue overnight. See the snow total forecast below.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 27; High: 44;

Partly cloudy and cooler on Friday. There is a chance of rain after 6 pm, transitioning to snow overnight. See the snow total forecast below.

Canon City forecast: Low: 26; High: 43;

Partly cloudy on Friday with a chance of rain after 5 pm, transitioning to light snow overnight. See the snow total forecast below.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 19; High: 40;

Partly cloudy on Friday and not feeling the brunt of cold air from the front in the plains. There will be a chance of snow showers after 4 pm that continue overnight. See the snow total forecast below.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 21; High: 36;

Friday will be partly cloudy and much cooler than the past few days. There is a chance of snow showers after 3 pm and continuing overnight. See the snow total forecast below.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 30s/40s;

Partchy fog possible in the morning with partly cloudy conditions during the afternoon. Rain and snow showers are possible after 4 pm north of HWY 50 and after 6 pm south of HWY 50. Snow continues overnight. See the snow total forecast below.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 24/26; High: 45/48;

Partly cloudy on Friday with cooler temperatures thanks to a morning cold front. There is a chance of snow after 9 pm into the overnight. See the snow total forecast below.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens; High: 40s;

Partly cloudy on Friday in the mountain valleys with isolated snow showers possible in the late evening and overnight. See the snow total forecast below.

Snow total forecast from Friday night through Saturday morning:

Extended outlook forecast:

Snow will end late Saturday morning and the sun will come out to melt the roads. Temperatures will remain chilly in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Then on Sunday, the 50s return to the plains and we will be in a warmer stretch of weather through next week.

