A cold front blows in overnight bringing a cool cloudy Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

A cold front will blow through eastern Colorado overnight. This brings wind gusts up to 40-50 mph after midnight until the early morning hours. There will also be low clouds in the morning and even a few areas of drizzle on Thursday morning. Thursday will be much cooler in the plains and mostly cloudy.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 36; High: 53;

Mostly cloudy on Thursday with breezy N wind in the morning, turning to the ESE in the afternoon from about 10-15 mph. There is a slight chance of drizzle on Thursday morning and evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 40; High: 59;

Mostly cloudy on Thursday with NE wind in the morning and ESE wind in the afternoon at about 10-15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 42; High: 57;

Mostly cloudy and much cooler on Thursday with E wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 30; High: 54;

Mostly cloudy on Thursday with a spotty snow shower possible in the morning and evening. Winds will be from the E at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 32; High: 50;

Areas of fog and drizzle is possible in the morning on Thursday. Otherwise, it will be a mostly cloudy day with breezy winds.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 50s/60s;

Gusty N wind in the morning, turning out of the ESE in the afternoon. It will be cloudy and much cooler on Thursday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 39/39; High: 59/64;

ENE winds and cloudy conditions on Thursday. Temperatures will be much cooler and a jacket is necessary on Thursday.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s/60s;

The further west into the interior mountain valleys you go, the less the cold front in the plains will impact your weather. Mountain valleys will rise to the low 50s to upper 60s. Alamosa and the San Luis Valley will be sheltered from the front, allowing for another RED FLAG WARNING in the afternoon with low humidity and breezy winds.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will be about 5 degrees warmer with a break in the clouds. But another area of low pressure and cold front will form later in the day, bringing another surge of cool air in the evening and scattered showers. Showers will be a mix of rain and snow on Friday evening and continue into Saturday evening. The rain-snow line will shift between about 8,000 feet in elevation during the day, and down to about 7,000 feet overnight.

Sunday will return to sunny and dry weather with above average temperatures.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.