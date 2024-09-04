A cold front arrives Wednesday bringing thunderstorms

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will be calm and mostly clear. Temperatures will be near average overnight and not as chilly as the past few mornings.

Wednesday Forecast:

A cold front will move through southern Colorado late Wednesday morning and into the early afternoon. This will bring scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 56; High: 85;

Mostly sunny for the first part of the day with warmer than normal temperatures, then thunderstorms are possible after 2 pm.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 56; High: 92;

Sunny and hot for most of the day, then thunderstorms are possible after 4 pm.

Canon City forecast: Low: 61; High: 90;

Mostly sunny and warm on Wednesday with thunderstorms possible after 2 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 48; High: 77;

Sunny in the morning with thunderstorms and increasing clouds in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 55; High: 81;

Monument will be sunny and warm early on Wednesday and then thunderstorms are possible after 1 pm.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 90s;

The plains will be sunny and warm on Wednesday with highs in the low 90s. Thunderstorms are possible after 4 pm.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 56/53; High: 86/89;

Mostly sunny and warm on Wednesday with isolated thunderstorms possible after 3 pm.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s;

The mountains will begin sunny and warm with highs reaching the mid-70s to low 80s and then scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

It will be much cooler on Thursday with rain possible in the morning through the early afternoon and perhaps a few spotty evening showers. High temperatures will generally be in the 60s and 70s on Thursday.

Friday and into the weekend we return to sunshine and temperatures warm back up to near-average or slightly above average.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.