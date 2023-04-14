A cold front arrives today in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Today a cold front is moving from north to south across southern Colorado. This will lead to slightly cooler-than-average temperatures today. We will have higher humidity and clouds today. Showers will begin to expand across the region as well, favoring Teller and El Paso counties this afternoon and becoming more widespread overnight. Snow showers are possible for the higher elevations above 6,000 feet tonight.

Rain initially this afternoon, then a transition to snow for some of us this evening through Saturday morning. Here is a peek at totals:#cowx pic.twitter.com/IWsS0fuFUU — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) April 14, 2023

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 57; Low: 29. Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Winds will be from the NNE at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph. By Saturday morning expect 0-2 inches of snow accumulation.

Pueblo forecast: High: 64; Low: 34. Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Winds will be from the NNE at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph. A dusting of snow is possible by Saturday morning.

Canon City forecast: High: 60; Low: 35. Mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. ENE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph. A dusting of snow is possible by Saturday morning.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 45; Low: 22. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow this afternoon, transitioning quickly to only snowfall this evening. ENE wind at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph. By Saturday morning expect 3-7 inches of snow accumulation.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 49; Low: 25. Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, transitioning to snow this evening. Winds will be from the NNE at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph. By Saturday morning expect 2-5 inches of snow accumulation.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Winds will be from the ENE at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph. Rain accumulation by Saturday will be about 0.10" - 0.50", with isolated higher totals under thunderstorms.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 62/62; Low: 32/33. Partly cloudy today with ENE wind this afternoon at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph. There is a chance of rain and snow this evening and overnight.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. Mostly cloudy with snow showers today. The heaviest accumulation will be west of the continental divide and over mountain passes. Mountain valleys in the Wet Mountains and Spanish Peaks/Sangre De Cristos region east of the divide will pick up an inch or two by Saturday morning.

Extended outlook forecast:

Showers will end by mid-day on Saturday with temperatures remaining chilly in the 40s and 50s for highs. Sunday becomes sunny with highs rebounding back to the 50s and 60s. Temperatures rise next week to he 60s and 70s with sunshine.

