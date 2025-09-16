A cold front arrives on Tuesday, bringing thunderstorms, then cooler temperatures

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mostly clear tonight with cool, near-average low temperatures.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 51; High: 78;

Partly cloudy and warm on Tuesday with near average temperatures. In the afternoon, thunderstorms are possible as a cold front moves through the area. Some storms may linger overnight as well.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 52; High: 86;

Warm and mostly sunny for the bulk of the day before rain and thunderstorms are possible in the late afternoon and evening.

Canon City forecast: Low: 54; High: 82;

It will be partly cloudy on Tuesday with a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 44; High: 68;

It will be sunny in the morning, with clouds increasing during the day. Rain and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 49; High: 74;

It will be mostly sunny in the morning, with increasing clouds during the day. Rain and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s-90s;

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Tuesday. Temperatures will be warm in the mid-80s to low 90s. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 52/51; High: 80/83;

It will be mostly sunny on Tuesday with a chance of scattered afternoon thunderstorms.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 60s-70s;

It will be mostly sunny on Tuesday morning with clouds increasing during the day. Scattered rain and thunderstorms will be possible in the early afternoon through the evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday and Thursday will be about 10 degrees cooler behind Tuesday's cold front, with highs in the 60s to 80s. On Wednesday, there remains a chance of rain and thunderstorms all day. Then we begin to dry out on Thursday, while remaining cooler than average.

Friday and this weekend look awesome with sunshine and 70s to 80s..

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

