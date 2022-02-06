A chilly Sunday in southern Colorado with light snow showers ending early

Today’s Forecast:

The Pikes Peak region (El Paso and Teller County) will see light snow through 9 am. The southern mountains (Wet and Sangre De Cristos) will see light snow through noon. Accumulations will be an inch or less, favoring mountain zones.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 37; Low: 12. A dusting of snow fell on the north side of town overnight. The sky will be partly cloudy today with a chilly, breezy afternoon expected.

Pueblo forecast: High: 44; Low: 14. A cool day with partly cloudy conditions and a breeze.

Canon City forecast: High: 39; Low: 19. A dusting of snow fell last night and will mostly melt off today with the sun peeking out from the clouds later today.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 30; Low: 12. Light snow ends this morning and it will be a cold day with partly cloudy conditions.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: teens. After the light snow ends this morning, the sky will gradually clear up with temperatures remaining near freezing today.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: teens. Low to mid-40s with partly cloudy conditions and a breezy day.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s; Low: teens. Light snow showers end by 11 am with accumulations of a dusting as high as an inch expected. Clouds gradually clear up through the afternoon and evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: single digits/teens. Light snow will continue until about noon for the southern Sangre De Cristos and Wet Mountains. Accumulations will be about an inch or less in these areas.

Extended outlook forecast:

Conditions will warm right back up to seasonable levels in the 40s and 50s by Monday and stay mild through the entire week. A weak front looks possible on Wednesday and Saturday.

____

