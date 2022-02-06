Watch
A chilly Sunday in southern Colorado with light snow showers ending early

Meteorologist Alex O'Brien is tracking who is seeing light snow this morning and when it will end. Plus she has a look ahead at your forecast for the week.
Posted at 7:38 AM, Feb 06, 2022
Today’s Forecast:
The Pikes Peak region (El Paso and Teller County) will see light snow through 9 am. The southern mountains (Wet and Sangre De Cristos) will see light snow through noon. Accumulations will be an inch or less, favoring mountain zones.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 37; Low: 12. A dusting of snow fell on the north side of town overnight. The sky will be partly cloudy today with a chilly, breezy afternoon expected.

Pueblo forecast: High: 44; Low: 14. A cool day with partly cloudy conditions and a breeze.

Canon City forecast: High: 39; Low: 19. A dusting of snow fell last night and will mostly melt off today with the sun peeking out from the clouds later today.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 30; Low: 12. Light snow ends this morning and it will be a cold day with partly cloudy conditions.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: teens. After the light snow ends this morning, the sky will gradually clear up with temperatures remaining near freezing today.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: teens. Low to mid-40s with partly cloudy conditions and a breezy day.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s; Low: teens. Light snow showers end by 11 am with accumulations of a dusting as high as an inch expected. Clouds gradually clear up through the afternoon and evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: single digits/teens. Light snow will continue until about noon for the southern Sangre De Cristos and Wet Mountains. Accumulations will be about an inch or less in these areas.

Extended outlook forecast:
Conditions will warm right back up to seasonable levels in the 40s and 50s by Monday and stay mild through the entire week. A weak front looks possible on Wednesday and Saturday.
