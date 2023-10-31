A chilly Halloween for Southern Colorado, with no tricks from Mother Nature

Today’s Forecast:

Nothing too spooky about our Halloween forecast this year. During the day, we'll see plenty of sunshine, but the cold will remain the main weather story. By this evening, temperatures will be in the 30s & 40s for the younger kids trick or treating early. Later tonight for the older kids, temperatures will be falling into the 20s & 30s. Due to the cold, think layers and warmth when making those last minute tweaks to this year's Halloween costumes.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 43; Low: 24. Sunshine and lower 40s will give way to 30s during the evening hours when the trick or treaters are out and about on Halloween night.

Pueblo forecast: High: 48; Low: 21. Cold air will linger today, with highs this afternoon only warming into the upper 40s. Evening temperatures will start out in the 40s before dropping down to the 20s & 30s later tonight.

Canon City forecast: High: 48; Low: 27. Well below average highs can be expected for eastern Fremont County this afternoon, with temperatures this evening falling into the 30s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 42; Low: 21. Happy Halloween! We're looking at another cold afternoon for Teller County, with temperatures this evening cooling into the 20s and 30s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 20s. Our weather will be filled with a mix of tricks and treats for Halloween this year, with cold temperatures, but dry skies across northern El Paso County.

Plains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 10s/20s. We're looking at a bright and chilly Halloween across the eastern Plains, with temperatures this evening cold enough that you'll want to find a few extra layers to wrap around your costumes.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. Not scary cold, but certainly a chilly looking Halloween this year, with highs in the 40s and 50s, and lows tonight in the 20s.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. Bluebird skies, light winds and chilly highs this afternoon for the mountains and mountain valleys, with lows tonight dropping all the way down to the 10s and 20s.

Extended outlook forecast:

A ridge of high pressure will build into the state beginning on Wednesday, allowing for a healthy warm up late this week. Temperatures will climb each day, peaking Friday in the 60s and lower 70s. A few disturbances will clip the state this weekend, with mountain snow showers possible at times, and breezy conditions across the Plains.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.