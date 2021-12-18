A chilly December Saturday expected in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Saturday will be chilly, about 5-10 degrees below average. The sky will be mostly sunny and the winds will be light.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 38; Low: 12. It will be a cold, sunny, and dry day with light winds.

PUEBLO: High: 40; Low: 11. Sunny with light winds today and a chill in the air.

CANON CITY: High: 41; Low: 24. Chilly today with sunshine.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 36; Low: 20. A cold day with light winds and sunshine.

TRI-LAKES: High: 30s; Low: teens. Mid to upper-30s today with sunshine and light winds.

PLAINS: High: 40s; Low: single digits/teens. Low 40s with sunshine today.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 40s; Low: teens. Low 40s for highs with light winds all day.

MOUNTAINS: High: 30s; Low: single digits/teens. Low to mid-30s with sunshine and light winds today.

Extended Outlook:

On Sunday, temperatures begin to rebound with 40s in the mountains and 50s in the plains. This mild weather trend will continue all of next week. Towards the middle and end of next week there will be gusty winds at times, elevating wildfire danger.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter