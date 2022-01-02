A bright & mild Monday for Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Although Alamosa and the rest of the San Luis Valley will once again be an icebox, the rest of us will see some improvement compared to last night's really frigid temperatures. However, overnight lows will still be cold across the region, dropping down to the single digits and teens across the I-25 corridor and eastern Plains.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 16; High: 52. Sunshine and light westerly breezes will bring further warming to the forecast on Monday as highs return to the lower 50s.

PUEBLO: Low: 10; High: 53. Cold in the morning, but nice and mild by the afternoon as highs climb into the lower to middle 50s.

CANON CITY: Low: 21; High: 53. High pressure and breezy downslope winds will push the mercury way up on Monday as highs climb into the lower to middle 50s.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 15; High: 45. Layer up for the first Monday of 2022! After starting the day in the teens, sunshine and mid 40s should help to melt away more of the snow that we saw from our New Year's storm.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 10s; High: 40s/50s. If you thought today was nice, we're expecting an even more beautiful day on Monday, with a sunny and mild afternoon for northern El Paso County.

PLAINS: Low: 0s/10s; High: 40s/50s. Cold tonight across the Plains, followed by a really nice start to the week, with mild highs and light breezes on tap for our Monday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s/50s. Snowmelt sunshine will dominate our forecast on Monday, along with breezy to gusty west/southwest winds.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 0s/10s; High: 20s/30s. A cold and breezy forecast will continue for the mountains on Monday, but thanks to plenty of sunshine, the views will be worth a trip to the high country. Peak afternoon wind gusts 35-45 mph.

Extended Outlook:

Tuesday's high temperatures will be within a few degrees of what we're likely to see on Monday. The big difference forecast wise will be the potential for strong and gusty winds. Wind gusts along the I-25 corridor could top 30-50 mph. In addition to the wind, high fire danger is likely to return thanks to lowering relative humidity and dry fuels. A storm arrives Wednesday afternoon, with the potential for light evening snow showers, but only minor accumulations around the Pikes Peak Region and Palmer Divide. Freezing temperatures follow in the forecast on Thursday.

