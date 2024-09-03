A bright & hot return to work forecast after the Labor Day weekend

Today’s Forecast:

An elongated ridge of high pressure extending from California to the High Plains will keep most of Southern Colorado dry today. If we do see any rain today, it will be over the high country. On the Plains, it will be sunny and hot, with highs this afternoon climbing into the 80s and 90s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 87; Low: 57. Mostly sunny and hot this afternoon, with highs in the Pikes Peak Region soaring into the upper 80s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 93; Low: 56. Nice and cool this morning, but turning hot this afternoon with sunshine and dry skies for our Tuesday.

Canon City forecast: High: 90; Low: 58. Hot and dry, with a high near 90 degrees this afternoon and a few fair weather clouds over eastern Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 78; Low: 49. A clear and cool start out our Tuesday will give way to a partly cloudy and warm afternoon, with rain not likely today in Woodland Park.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s/50s. Warm, with a few fair weather clouds this afternoon, but mostly dry skies as we head back to work after the long holiday weekend.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. Hot and dry, with plenty of sunshine today on the Plains ahead of some unsettled mid and late week changes.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. A cool and crisp Tuesday morning will give way to a bright and warm afternoon, with rain not expected today across the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Sunshine early will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon, along with the potential for a few spotty thunderstorms in the high country. Today's best chances for rain will be along and west of the Continental Divide.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front will move into Southern Colorado n on Wednesday afternoon, prompting the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few stronger storms will be capable of hail and gusty winds.

Our highs on Wednesday will warm into the 80s and 90s before cooling down by as much as 10-15 degrees on Thursday. By Friday, we'll rebound back into the upper 70s in Colorado Springs before returning to the 80s this weekend. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms will be possible region-wide on Thursday before we dry things out towards the weekend.

