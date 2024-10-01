A brief reprieve from the heat on Tuesday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

A bit breezy tonight behind a cold front that has already moved through southern Colorado. Wind will drop less than 10 mph between 10 - midnight and will be calm early on Tuesday morning. The overnight lows will be near the seasonal average and the sky will be clear.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 41; High: 71;

Tuesday will be sunny and breezy with SSE wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph. Temperatures will be near average.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 46; High: 77;

Tuesday will be sunny and warm with seasonable temperatures. Wind will be from the ESE at 8-12 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 48; High: 75;

Sunny and mild on Tuesday, back to normal temperatures. Winds will be from the E at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 34; High: 74;

Sunny on Tuesday with a chilly morning and a comfortable afternoon. Wind will be from the SW at 8-12 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40; High: 74;

Monument will be cool in the morning and warm in the afternoon with sunshine. Wind will be from the ESE at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s;

Cool in the morning in the low to mid 40s and then rising to the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. Winds will be breezy, about 5-15 mph gusting 20-25 mph and the sky will be sunny.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 43/43; High: 77/77;

Mostly sunny with a breezy on Tuesday from the ESE at 8-12 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s;

It will be sunny on Tuesday with a light breeze and warm temperatures. THe mountain valleys will begin in the mid-30s to low 40s and rise to the 70s, with the exception of Salida making it to the low 80s.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Wednesday, the hot weather returns, and more records may fall.

My forecast right now for Wednesday, October 2nd is 88° in Colorado Springs. The daily record high is 84° from 2000. The October all-time record high is 87°. So both records are in jeopardy this year.

For Pueblo, my forecast for Wednesday is 93°. The daily record high is 91° from 1979. The October all-time record is 94°.

____

