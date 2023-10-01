A breezy start to October on Sunday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening there will be isolated showers across the region lingering into the overnight hours. These showers will end Sunday morning allowing for a cool and cloudy start to the day.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 49; High: 79;

Sunday will be partly cloudy and breezy with SSE wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 54; High: 85;

Mostly sunny on Sunday afternoon with SSE wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 56; High: 82;

Mostly sunny on Sunday with S wind at 15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 44; High: 68;

Partly cloudy with S wind at 20-25 mph gusting to 45 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50; High: 74;

Partly cloudy with SSE wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

Partly cloudy on Sunday with S wind at 15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 53/53; High: 76/76;

Partly cloudy with SSE wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 45 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s;

Partly cloudy and gusty on Sunday with S wind at 15-25 mph gusting 35-45 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monday will be similar conditions to Sunday with wind and warm temperatures. There is a chance for some rain showers in the mountains on Monday. Then a cold front arrives on Tuesday which will drop high temperatures to the 50s and 60s for the rest of the week.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

