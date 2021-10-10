A breezy & much cooler end to the weekend for Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Red Flag Warnings are set to expire at 8 pm as the high fire danger becomes less of a threat later this evening. A cold front will bring gusty northerly winds to the far eastern Plains during the overnight hours. At the same time, snow showers will be possible across the mountains, but should taper off after midnight.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 40; High: 61. No rain and snow in our forecast on Sunday, but it will be much cooler than today and still breezy at times across the Pikes Peak Region.

PUEBLO: Low: 42; High: 66. Cooler and breezy on Sunday, with more clouds than sun as a weakening storm moves over New Mexico. This could bring us an isolated sprinkle or shower, although most of the moisture should stay to our south.

CANON CITY: Low: 44; High: 62. Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler on Sunday. Rain is not likely from a storm that will be moving across New Mexico.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 30; High: 51. Below freezing temperatures early Sunday morning will give way to a chilly afternoon as highs only warm into the lower 50s.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 30s; High: 50s/60s. A much cooler end to the weekend, but dry. Morning lows will be down near freezing and highs will only warm into the 50s and very low 60s.

PLAINS: Low: 40s/50s; High: 60s. Fall-like, breezy and unsettled on Sunday. The best chances for rain will be along the Colorado and New Mexico state border, with generally dry skies for areas along and north of Highway 50.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 30s/40s; High: 50s. Breezy and much cooler on Sunday, with the potential for a few isolated rain showers across the southern I-25 corridor.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s; High: 40s. Limited amounts of moisture may bring a few rain and snow showers to the mountains on Sunday. The snow level is expected to hover around the 9,000 foot level.

Extended Outlook:

We'll be between storm systems Monday, and our weather will be beautiful. Heading into Tuesday, a colder storm is expected to bring mountain snow to the forecast and gusty winds and high fire danger back to the Plains. The latest models are very spotty with precipitation east of the mountains. Another wave is possible Thursday evening, with colder air and a rain/snow mix for the Pikes Peak Region.

