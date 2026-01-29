A breezy morning and a sunny afternoon on Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will be breezy with NW wind gusting 20-35 mph across the region. The wind comes with a cold front that will drop temperatures about 3-5 degrees on Thursday compared to Wednesday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 22; High: 44;

Thursday will be mostly sunny with N wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 22; High: 49;

Thursday will be sunny with a breeze out of the N at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 27; High: 49;

Thursday will be mostly sunny with NW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 16; High: 37;

It will be mostly sunny with NW wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph on Thursday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20; High: 41;

Thursday will be sunny with N wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 40s;

It will be breezy on Thursday, especially in the morning with NNW wind at 5-15 mph gusting 20-35 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 24/22; High: 45/46;

It will be sunny on Thursday with NW wind at 5-10 mph gusting 15-25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits - teens; High: 30s-40s;

The mountain valleys will be mostly sunny and breezy on Thursday. Wind will be out of the NW at 10-15 mph, gusting 20-35 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

We have another ridge building across the Four Corners region, and this means temperatures will gradually warm each day. The warmest temperatures will arrive towards the back half of the weekend and into Monday.

The next cool down and snow chance looks to arrive next Tuesday into Wednesday. Stay tuned as we gain confidence in the impacts from this potential wintry weather.

