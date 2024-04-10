A breezy and comfortable day Wednesday, with a few sprinkles possible

Today’s Forecast:

A weak cool front will move across the Plains this morning, but it won't do much to our forecast today. Highs will be similar to yesterday, if not slightly warmer, with mostly 60s this afternoon on the Plains.

Moisture with the front is pretty lackluster. A few light snow showers will be possible today in the mountains, with a quick shower or two maybe in the works for the Pikes Peak Region. Wind behind the front will be moderately gusty, with northerly wind gusts today region-wide on the order of 20-30 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 60; Low: 31. Mild and breezy on Wednesday, with northerly gusts today up around 25 mph. A quick sprinkle or two will also be possible in the Pikes Peak Region, but count yourself lucky if you see any moisture today.

Pueblo forecast: High: 66; Low: 33. Even with a little more wind in today's forecast, we're looking at a pretty comfortable day, with our high today in the mid 60s. Gusts this afternoon will be around 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 65; Low: 34. Mid 60s, with partly cloudy skies and breezy to gusty north winds in Canon City on Wednesday. Gusts today will be around 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 51; Low: 24. Breezy, with a quick passing shower possible today in Teller County. Impacts will be very low if we're lucky enough to see any rain or snow.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Mild and breezy on Wednesday, with about a 20% chance of a quick passing shower through early this evening.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. A mild and breezy Wednesday can be expected across the Plains of Southern Colorado on Wednesday as our highs today top out in the middle to upper 60s. Wind gusts: 20-30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. A dry, but breezy Wednesday for the southern I-25 corridor, with north wind gusts today up around 20-30 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s/20s. A few light snow showers will be possible today in the northern and central mountains, with snow not as likely for areas south of I-70. If you are traveling to the high country today, it will be gusty, with 35 mph winds in some areas.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday will be dry and seasonable, with highs in the 60s on the Plains. High pressure will move overhead on Friday, leading to a big jump in temperatures. Highs on Friday will top out in the 70s and 80s. Southwesterly breezes Friday will be around 10-20 mph, with gusts to 25 mph.

With the wind increasing late this week, the fire danger will also increase beginning on Friday.

Breezy to gusty winds will continue into the upcoming weekend, and along with wind and warmth, critical fire threats will be possible. An area of low pressure that will move into the state early next week will bring more wind to our forecast, as well as a chance for showers.

