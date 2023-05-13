A break in the weather on Saturday before heavy rain returns

Today’s Forecast:

Mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds for the I-25 corridor and the plains today. There will be spotty mountain showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Temperatures will be below average and on the cooler side.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 63; Low: 45. Partly to mostly cloudy today with a slight chance of an afternoon shower. Better rain chances move in overnight. Today winds will be from the N at 10-15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 70; Low: 50. Mostly cloudy today with a slight chance of an afternoon shower, with better rain chances moving in tonight. Wind will be from the N at 10-15 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 65; Low: 50. Mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms. ESE wind at 10-15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 51; Low: 37. Partly to mostly cloudy today with a chance of an afternoon shower. N winds today at 10 mph. Snow will continue to melt during the day.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 57; Low: 41. Partly to mostly cloudy today with a slight chance of an afternoon shower. Today winds will be from the NE at 10-15 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s/50s. Upper 60s to low 70s today with a mix of sun and clouds. The day will be dry, but after 10 pm, rain and thunderstorms move in from the south and expand on Sunday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60/63; Low: 45/46. Mostly cloudy today with ENE wind at 10-15 mph. Rain moves in after 10 pm tonight.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s/40s. Those who have snow on the ground will see snow melt today. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in the mountains this afternoon, with the most rain expected near the Continental Divide.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be cooler with temperatures generally in the 50s with overcast skies and rain showers all day. The heaviest rain on Sunday will favor areas south of HWY 50, but the entire region will receive another good dose of moisture.

Precipitation Accumulation Forecast through May 14, 2023:

Then into next week, Monday starts with lingering showers, wrapping up by late morning. Temperatures climb back to seasonable average and daily afternoon thunderstorms remain in the forecast.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

