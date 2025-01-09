A blustery cold front brings snow and cold temperatures on Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight, clouds will increase across southern Colorado. Also overnight, the wind will turn out of the north and gradually pick up in speed. By sunrise a cold front is making its way through southern Colorado, bringing with it cold temperatures, clouds, and snow.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the zones in purple on Thursday. They will be in effect from 3 am until 5 pm for Teller and N El Paso County. They will be in effect for Las Animas and Huerfano Counties from 9 am until 8 pm Thursday.

Scroll to the end of this article to see expected snow totals by Thursday evening.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 15; High: 27;

Cold and windy with N wind at 20 mph gusting to 45 mph. Light snow is possible from the morning through the early evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 13; High: 34;

It will be cloudy, cold, and windy with light snow flurries. Wind will be out of the N at 15 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 18; High: 34;

It will be cloudy and cold on Thursday with periodic light snow showers possible.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 10; High: 20;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 3 am until 5 pm. In addition to snow showers, it will also be cold and windy with N wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 15; High: 23;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 3 am until 5 pm. Snow showers will be possible from the morning until the early evening. Wind will be strong out of the N at 25 mph gusting to 45 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: teens; High: 20s-30s;

Cold and windy on Thursday with light snow showers. Wind will be out of the N at 15-25 mph gusting 35-45 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 16/16; High: 27/28;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 9 am until 8 pm. Snow will be possible from late morning until the evening. Wind will be out of the N at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits-teens; High: 20s;

It will be cloudy with snow showers in the mountain valleys on Thursday. The wind will be gusting from 20-30 mph, but it won't be nearly as windy as in the plains.

Snow total forecast for Thursday, January 9th:

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.