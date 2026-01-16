A blustery cold front brings a colder and windier day on Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be gusty overnight, especially in the eastern plains as a cold front blows through the region. The sky will be partly cloudy with light spotty snow showers possible in the eastern plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 21; High: 42;

It will be partly cloudy on Friday with NNW wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 22; High: 44;

Friday will be cooler with N wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 24; High: 47;

It will be cooler, partly cloudy, and breezy on Friday. Wind will be out of the NW at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 18; High: 36;

Friday will be chilly and gusty. Wind will be out of the NW at 15 mph, gusting to 45 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 18; High: 40;

It will be chilly and gusty on Friday with NNW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 30s-40s;

HIGH WIND WARNING and RED FLAG WARNING for Prowers and Kiowa County. Wind gusts may reach 60-70 mph, coming from the NNW.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 22/20; High: 44/46;

It will be partly cloudy and cooler on Friday with breezy wind out of the N at 10-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits - 20s; High: 30s-40s;

Friday will be windy with NNW wind gusting 50-60 mph in the mountain passes and 30-45 mph in the mountain valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday will cool down even more behind this cold front. Highs will be in the 30s, but there will still be sunshine. Highs on Sunday will boost backto the 50s, so it will still be a nicer day to get out for a hike or walk. But another cold front will cool highs to the 30s and 50s for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.

____

