A bit warmer on Wednesday with high temperatures rising above average

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be a clear, calm, and cool night in southern Colorado. The dry air and clear sky will allow for temperatures to fall, with a bit of a chilly start on Wednesday, especially in the mountains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 57; High: 87;

After a cool start to the day, temperatures will climb quickly and rise to about 5 degrees above average. The sky will be sunny in the AM and partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 59; High: 93;

Sunny in the morning and then clouds will increase in the afternoon. The forecast high temperature will be 4 degrees above average.

Canon City forecast: Low: 60; High: 90;

Partly cloudy and warm on Wednesday with WSW wind at 8-12 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 45; High: 80;

A warm late summer day with partly cloudy conditions and light winds from the SW at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 53; High: 82;

Sunny in the morning with afternoon clouds. It will be warm in Monument and the Tri-Lakes area with a light breeze from 5-15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s;

Back to hot weather in the plains on Wednesday, rising to the mid-90s in the afternoon. It will be a partly cloudy day with a light breeze.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 57/57; High: 87/86;

It will be partly cloudy and warm on Wednesday. Winds will be from the WSW at 5-10 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s;

The mountain valleys will be chilly and sunny in the morning and then partly cloudy and warm in the afternoon. High temperatures will rise to the upper 70s to low 80s.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Thursday morning a breezy and dry cold front will blow through southern Colorado bringing gusts of 20-30 mph. This will drop temperatures about 5 degrees from Wednesday's highs and bring us back to seasonable levels. Temperatures stay near average through the rest of the week with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions.

____

