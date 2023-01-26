A bit warmer on Thursday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

A few stray flurries are possible this evening, ending by 9 pm. Overnight will be partly cloudy and very cold.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 10; High: 37; Mostly sunny and very cold in the morning, becoming more comfortable during the afternoon. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 6; High: 43; Sunny on Thursday with a very cold morning, followed by a nice warm-up by the afternoon. Wind will be from the west at 10-15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 12; High: 41; Mostly sunny on Thursday with a cold morning then a pleasant afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 2; High: 29; Mostly sunny on Thursday with cold temperatures and a W wind at 10-15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 6; High: 31; Mostly sunny and cold on Thursday with a light westerly breeze.

Plains forecast: Low: teens; High: 30s; Partly cloudy on Thursday with a very cold morning then temperatures rise to the mid to upper 30s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 8/4; High: 34/34; A light breeze from the west on Thursday with sunshine, which will aid in snow melt.

Mountains forecast: Low: negative teens to single digits; High: 20s; Very cold in the San Luis Valley and Wet Mountain Valley in the morning, below zero. Temperatures will rise to the upper 20s for mountain valley zones on Thursday afternoon with a dry day ahead.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will finally reach seasonable levels in the 40s and 50s for the plains and upper 30s in the mountains on Friday. Enjoy the day because the next arctic cold front arrives Saturday afternoon. After the cold front arrives on Saturday, temperatures will drop below freezing all the way through Wednesday or even beyond. The coldest days ahead will be Sunday and Monday with high temperatures in the teens and overnight lows below zero.

