A bit more sunshine on Wednesday, with rain and storms still expected

Tonight's Forecast:

More scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are possible area-wide overnight. It will be mostly cloudy with mild temperatures and high humidity. Light showers will be possible through about sunrise on Wednesday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 55; High: 79;

Partly to mostly cloudy on Wednesday. Early morning rain is possible, followed by additional storms in the afternoon and evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 57; High: 87;

Partly to mostly cloudy on Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening.

Canon City forecast: Low: 59; High: 84;

Partly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening on Wednesday.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 46; High: 72;

Partly to mostly cloudy on Wednesday with another round of afternoon storms likely.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 53; High: 73;

Partly to mostly cloudy on Wednesday with afternoon rain and thunderstorms expected once again.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 80s;

Mostly cloudy in the morning with light rain or mist possible, then the sun allows for highs in the 80s. Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms are expected.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 57/57; High: 80/83;

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 70s;

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with another batch of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thanks to saturated ground from recent rainfall, it will be easy to see flash flood warnings in southern Colorado this week. Avoid creeks that are running fast, and do not drive through a flooded roadway.

Thunderstorms will remain in the forecast through the end of the week and into Labor Day weekend. The good news is that drier air will start to work its way back into southern Colorado, so storms will be much more isolated over the weekend and shorter-lived. Right now, storm chances for Labor Day Monday are lower, especially outside of the mountains.

