A bit cooler Saturday yet fire danger remains high for some

Today’s Forecast:

Breezy today across the region, with the gustiest wind for the mountains and foothills. Humidity will be lowest along the southern I-25 corridor and San Luis Valley, prompting Red Flag Warnings.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 57; Low: 35. Partly cloudy with SSE wind of 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 65; Low: 37. Mostly sunny with ESE wind 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 61; Low: 42. Partly cloudy with ESE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 56; Low: 32. Partly cloudy with S wind at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Partly cloudy with ESE wind 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s. ESE winds 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 67/68; Low: 40/41. Dry and gusty today with a Red Flag Warning from noon until 8 pm. Winds will gust up to 40 mph with humidity dropping less than 10%.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s. Red Flag Warning for the Sangre De Cristos, Wet Mountains and Wet mountain valley, and the San Luis Valley from noon until 8 pm. Humidity will be less than 10% and winds will gust up to 45 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be about 10-15 degrees warmer, with increased wind and low humidity. The fire danger remains elevated all of next week with above-average temperatures and gusty winds. The windiest and driest days will be Tuesday and Friday. There is some hope for rain by next Saturday.

