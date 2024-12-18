A bit cooler on Wednesday after a Tuesday night cold front in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

A cold front is moving through the plains tonight, bringing extra clouds and wind gusts from 20-40 mph. Light sprinkles or flurries are possible, but not expected for everyone.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 21; High: 47;

Wednesday's temperature will be near average. There will be high clouds and light wind from the SSE at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 21; High: 50;

It will be mostly sunny with high clouds on Wednesday. Wind will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 26; High: 53;

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with breezy W wind at 8-12 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 16; High: 47;

It will be partly cloudy on Wednesday with WSW wind at 8-12 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 21; High: 50;

It will be mostly sunny with high clouds on Wednesday with a breeze out of the SW at 5-15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 40s-50s;

The plans will be breezy with high clouds on Wednesday. Temperatures will rise to the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 23/23; High: 54/52;

Wednesday will be mild with a light breeze out of the SW ar 5-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits-teens; High: 40s-50s;

Partly cloudy in the mountain valleys on Wednesday with highs in the low 40s to low 50s. Winds will be breezy from the WSW at 5-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

The rest of the week and the weekend are trending warmer than average with 50s and 60s in the plans and 40s to 50s in the mountain valleys. Conditions are also expected to remain dry through the weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.