A bit cooler on Tuesday with afternoon thunderstorms possible

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening will be partly cloudy with seasonable overnight lows. The mountains may see showers overnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 46; High: 68;

Partly cloudy and a couple of degrees below average on Tuesday. There is a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Winds will be from the W at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 49; High: 75;

Partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms on Tuesday. Winds will be from the W at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 51; High: 73;

Partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Winds will be from the W at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 36; High: 60;

Partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms on Tuesday. Winds will be from the W at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 42; High: 62;

Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely on Tuesday afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s;

Partly cloudy with afternoon thunderstorms favoring the plains along and north of HWY 50. High temperatures will rise to the mid to upper 70s before thunderstorms move through.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 48/49; High: 72/75;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s;

Mostly cloudy with a chance of morning showers, then a break before more showers and thunderstorms develop in the early afternoon. Mountain valleys will reach highs in the low to mid 60s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday will be similar in terms of temperatures with showers still possible in the mountains, but sunshine in the plains. Temperatures will be warmest this week on Thursday, about 5-10 degrees above average to the 70s and 80s in the plains and 60s to 70s in the mountains.

