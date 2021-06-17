A bit cooler Friday with thunderstorm chances

Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight will be partly cloudy and mild, with a breeze.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 63; High: 89. Breezy and partly cloudy during the day and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

PUEBLO: Low: 62; High: 97. Partly cloudy and warm with breezy winds.

CANON CITY: Low: 67; High: 94. Breezy with clouds Friday and a chance of evening thunderstorms.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 56; High: 80. A sunny start with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 60s; High: 80s. Highs in the mid 80s Friday. Thunderstorms possible from late afternoon through the evening.

PLAINS: Low: 60s; High: 90s. Mid to upper 90s in the plains with partly cloudy conditions with spotty thunderstorms possible in the evening and overnight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 60s; High: 80s. Mid to upper 80s with sun to start and a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 50s; High: 80s. Low 80s with sun to start and spotty thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.

Extended Outlook:

There is a chance for strong thunderstorms in the region on Saturday. Sunday will bring a few isolated thunderstorms as well. Temperatures this weekend will be in the 80s and 90s. Early next week some 70s return for the plains with rain potential on Monday.

