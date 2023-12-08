Ski Report: A better ski weekend even while tracking another winter storm

Ski conditions this weekend will be the best so far this season, but you’ll need to brave another winter storm to visit. The good news if you hope to get out: this storm won’t stick around as long as last weekend’s 4-day saga.

The big news since last weekend: Monarch Mountain which relies solely on natural snow, opened for the season Wednesday with two-thirds of its terrain open thanks to heavy snow last weekend. But that snow made for treacherous driving and skiing - overall it was not a great weekend to hit the slopes.

This weekend's storm is with us through Saturday. For local impacts, check your latest weather forecast here.

Your Ski Forecast:

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect 9 PM Thursday - 6PM Friday, west of the continental divide. Expect 5-10" of snow and winds gusting to 35 miles per hour. Less snow, less wind, but still slick conditions with low visibility while the snow is falling. Snow begins Thursday night, with flow favoring northerly facing slopes for the strongest accumulations. Friday, snow will fall across the western slope in bands. Expect off and on heavy snow with rates in showers around 1-2" per hour mixed with periods where skies will be partly sunny.

A secondary cold front early Saturday morning will bring in drier air. Saturday morning should therefore be mainly dry. By late morning, isolated snow showers re-develop, particularly over the Sawatch range with more of a pop-up nature.

They'll be more isolated and quick to leave. Saturday will mainly just be cold, with highs of 12 degrees at Monarch Mountain. Sunday looks great for skiing - fresh powder, and good weather. That's the pick this weekend. Saturday afternoon would be a fine second choice. Saturday morning you'll get the best line and soft powder, but you'll still be dealing with snow showers. Choose your own adventure accordingly!

Resort Stats:

Most resorts are now open, with tons of open terrain. Monarch really did well with 67% open in their first week, Wolf Creek leads the state (which is typical) with 90 percent open terrain and 23 inches base depth.

As we approach the holidays, remember that slopes will be getting more crowded. If you’re an expert, be considerate of our friends who are newer to the slopes. Conversely, if you’re new to the slopes, bring your helmet, and be vigilant. See you back here next week (or on the slopes).

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Monarch Mountainand does not reflect the same of KOAA.

