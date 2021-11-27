A beautiful weekend of weather expected in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

This afternoon will be above average by about 3-5 degrees with sunshine.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 55; Low: 26. A sunny day with a breeze this morning.

PUEBLO: High: 59; Low: 23. A sunny and comfortable afternoon with light winds.

CANON CITY: High: 56; Low: 29. A breeze is expected this morning and it will be a sunny day.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 46; Low: 27. A nice Saturday, feeling cool with sunshine.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Low 50s for highs today with a breezy morning expected.

PLAINS: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s. Mid-50s to low 60s with gusty winds up to 30 mph this morning.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Mid 50s today with sunshine today.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s/50s; Low: teens/20s. Mid 40s to low 50s in mountain valleys today with light winds and sunshine.

Extended Outlook:

Conditions will warm up by 5-8 degrees Sunday. Temperatures peak in the 60s and 70s Monday before a breezy and dry cold front arrives Tuesday. Even with a couple of weak cold fronts Tuesday/Friday, the week ahead will be dry with above-average temperatures.

