A beautiful weekend ahead before the next snowstorm Monday

Today’s Forecast:

Saturday will be mostly sunny and mild. Temperatures will be near normal today with a light breeze.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 58; Low: 30. A beautiful Saturday with comfortable temperatures.

Pueblo forecast: High: 64; Low: 30. Maybe t-shirt weather for you today with lots of sunshine.

Canon City forecast: High: 62; Low: 36. Clouds increase during the day and winds will be breezy.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 50; Low: 28. A pleasant day with plenty of snowmelt.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Mid-50s with sunshine and light winds.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s/30s. Low to mid-60s today with high clouds.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Mid-50s today with sunshine and high clouds.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: teens/20s. Upper-40s to low-50s for mountain valleys with increasing clouds during the day.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Sunday, there will be breezy winds leading to elevated fire danger. A Fire Weather Watch is in place for Sunday from 11 am to 7 pm in KIOWA, OTERO, BENT, PROWERS, LAS ANIMAS, AND BACA COUNTIES.

On Monday morning, snow and rain showers move into the region as well as strong northerly winds.

