A beautiful Wednesday is in store before fire danger returns on Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

Showers continue tonight and will wrap up between 11 pm and 2 am. The snow line will drop to about 7,000 feet tonight, perhaps a bit lower.

Expected overnight snow totals:

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 31; High: 61;

Wednesday will be about 10 degrees above average with some clouds in the morning and a sunny afternoon. Wind will be light, out of the S at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 33; High: 65;

It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday with warm temperatures. Wind will be out of the W at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 38; High: 65;

It will be mostly sunny and warm on Wednesday. Wind will be out of the SW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 25; High: 53;

It will be an icy morning on the roads, but the sun will quickly melt that. It becomes mild and sunny on Wednesday. Wind will be out of the WSW at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 31; High: 59;

You may wake up to some snow on the grass, but that will quickly melt with sunshine on Wednesday. Wind will be out of the SW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 60s-70s;

It will be mostly sunny and warm on Wednesday with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 34/32; High: 67/71;

It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday with light variable wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 50s-60s;

Where we see snow overnight, it will be icy in the morning, but the sun will quickly melt the snow. It becomes a mild and sunny Wednesday with light wind, at 15 mph or less.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures climb to about 15 degrees above average on Thursday. The humidity will plummet, and the wind will become strong, gusting 30-50 mph. Fire danger will be high on Thursday!

The next strong system arrives on Friday, bringing a significant temperature drop and a chance of accumulating snowfall across the region.

