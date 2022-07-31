A beautiful summer day on Sunday

Today’s Forecast:

Today will bring seasonable temperatures and sunshine. Spotty thunderstorms are likely in the mountains and areas west of I-25 today. A few storms will make it to the I-25 corridor, especially for El Paso county as well as Trinidad and the Raton Mesa area.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 88; Low: 60. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Pueblo forecast: High: 94; Low: 62. Mostly sunny and warm today and likely to be dry.

Canon City forecast: High: 90; Low: 62. Partly cloudy this afternoon with an isolated afternoon thunderstorm possible.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 76; Low: 53. Partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 83; Low: 57. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Mid-90s today with mostly sunny conditions and likely to be dry.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 86/85; Low: 59/60. Partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Mid to upper 70s with scattered afternoon thunderstorms likely.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monday will be the driest day of the week ahead with a few thunderstorms in the mountains and likely dry in the plains. On Tuesday, thunderstorms are possible for the I-25 corridor and the mountains. A cold front will move in for Wednesday which increases the moisture and rain chance for Wednesday and Thursday.

