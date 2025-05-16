A beautiful Friday paves the way for a nice weekend in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will still be breezy tonight, especially in the mountains and downwind in the foothills, with gusts to 40 mph. In the plains, gusts will be less than 20 mph tonight. Another burst of wind is possible early on Friday morning, from 30-40 mph for I-25 and the mountains, and then the wind will decrease through Friday afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 40; High: 72;

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Friday with NW wind at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 42; High: 79;

It will be partly cloudy and warm on Friday with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 42; High: 74;

It will be partly cloudy with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 32; High: 61;

Friday will be partly cloudy with WNW wind at 8-12 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 37; High: 67;

It will be partly cloudy on Friday with mild temperatures and afternoon wind from the W at 5-10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s-80;

It will be a warm Friday with mostly sunny conditions and highs from the mid-70s to low 80s. Wind will be out of the W at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40/41; High: 72/76;

It will be mostly sunny on Friday with a breeze out of the WSW at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 60s;

It will be partly cloudy in the mountain valleys on Friday with morning temperatures near or below freezing and afternoon highs in the low to upper 60s.

Extended outlook forecast:

This weekend will be a few degrees warmer than Friday's highs and about 5 degrees above average. There is a chance of spotty thunderstorms in the mountains this weekend, and a low chance of a storm in the SE plains of Colorado on Saturday.

A better chance of rain across the region will be with us on Monday, with widespread but spotty afternoon thunderstorms expected.

