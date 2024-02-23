A beautiful Friday is ahead in southern Colorado with sunshine and mild temperatures

Tonight's Forecast:

The sky will clear out tonight and temperatures will fall leading to a cold night.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 25; High: 53;

Sunny on Friday with WNW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 25; High: 58;

Sunny on Friday with light winds from the NNW at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 25; High: 57;

A comfortable Friday with a clear sky and WNW wind at 8-12 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 16; High: 45;

Plenty of sunshine on Friday with a breeze from the WNW at 10-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20; High: 48;

A sunny and cool Friday with light winds from the WNW at 8-12 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s/60s;

A sunny Friday is ahead with highs in the mid-50s to low-60s. Winds will be from the NNW at 8-12 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 24/25; High: 51/54;

Mostly sunny on Friday with a light breeze from the NNW at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens; High: 40s/50s;

Mostly sunny on Friday with a few high clouds. Winds will be breezy from the WNW at 10-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will climb about 5 degrees each day this weekend. But the winds will also gradually ramp up as well. Expect to see dry weather and a few high clouds. It will be pleasant conditions for running errands, traveling, and getting outside. Then the wind becomes very windy on Monday and Tuesday. Then the next cold front moves through Tuesday afternoon leading to a chance of snow showers Tuesday evening and overnight.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.