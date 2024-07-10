90s return to Colorado Springs on Wednesday, even hotter late this week

Today’s Forecast:

A strong ridge of high pressure over southern Nevada this morning will slowly move eastward towards Colorado over the next 48-72 hours. For today, this will lead to a warmer and dry day for the Plains, with highs topping out in the 80s and 90s.

Leftover moisture in the mountains combined with daytime heating will lead to popcorn variety showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could reach parts of Teller and Fremont counties today, with storm chances only around 10% this afternoon in Colorado Springs and Monument.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 90; Low: 58. If we hit the forecast high of 90 degrees today in Colorado Springs, it will likely be the first of many 90 degree days to come over the next 5-7 days.

Pueblo forecast: High: 95; Low: 60. A near seasonal, but hot Wednesday in Pueblo, with our high this afternoon warming into the middle 90s.

Canon City forecast: High: 93; Low: 61. Sunshine early will give way to a partly cloudy and hot afternoon, with only a very small chance of a quick passing shower today in eastern Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 80; Low: 47. A warm high of 80 degrees today in Woodland Park, where a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and very warm today, with only about a 10% chance of an afternoon or early evening thundershower.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s/60s. Hot and dry on Wednesday across the eastern Plains, with highs this afternoon expected to top out in the lower to middle 90s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Skies on the southern I-25 corridor will turn partly cloudy this afternoon, with showers and storms popping up over the mountains. In both Walsenburg and Trinidad today, we'll have about a 10% chance of a shower.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. For some relief the next few days, the mountains will be the place to be as temperatures will be cooler than adjacent lower elevation areas. In the mountains today, popcorn variety showers and thunderstorms will be possible.

Extended outlook forecast:

Our high on Thursday will climb another couple of degrees, warming to 92 degrees in Colorado Springs under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Pueblo on Thursday will warm into the upper 90s.

By Friday, our high of 98 degrees will be hot enough to threaten the current record of 98 degrees at the Colorado Springs Airport that dates back to 1971. Dangerous, record-setting heat will remain the big story this weekend region-wide, with daily highs in the upper 90s in Colorado Springs, and 100s in Pueblo and the southeastern Plains.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.