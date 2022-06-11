90s and 100s this weekend in Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

It will be a hot day in southern Colorado with temperatures about 15-20 degrees above average. The sky is sunny this morning. Clouds will increase through the afternoon and there may be a few dry thunderstorms in the mountains that move into the I-25 corridor. Precipitation will not be significant, but these storms may bring gusty winds.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 95; Low: 60. From sunny to partly cloudy today with S wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 101; Low: 62. HOT today with partly cloudy conditions and SE wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 99; Low: 64. Sunny to start with clouds increasing this afternoon. Winds out of the W at 10-15 mph gusting 25-30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 83; Low: 54. Sunny to start with afternoon clouds and a slight chance of a dry thunderstorm. Winds will be out of the W at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 90; Low: 58. Sunny in the morning with increasing afternoon clouds and a slight chance of a dry thunderstorm. S wind 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 90s/100s; Low: 60s. Upper 90s to the low 100s today with plenty of sunshine. If you are working outdoors make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 95/98; Low: 61/63. Hot today with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Winds will be breezy at times.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. Low 80s to low 90s in mountain valleys today with spotty dry thunderstorms this afternoon, leading to lightning and gusty winds.

Extended outlook forecast:

Still remaining hot and near-record highs through Monday. Temperatures briefly drop to seasonable levels by Wednesday, then we warm right back to the 90s by the end of the week.

