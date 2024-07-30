90s & 100s in play for Southern Colorado through at least Wednesday

Today’s Forecast:

Our latest heat wave will peak on Tuesday, with highs this afternoon soaring into the 90s and 100s along and east of the I-25 corridor. Some of the hottest areas on the eastern Plains could climb above 105 degrees.

Much like yesterday, storm clouds will build over the mountains by mid to late afternoon, but with dry air at the surface, these storms will bring more wind than anything else. Where we could see some showers today would be south of Highway 50, from the mountains into the southeastern Plains. There's also a risk of dry lightning strikes today, a concern for dry brush and potential fire starts.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 97; Low: 64. In Colorado Springs today, our high of 97 degrees could possibly break the current record high of 96 degrees, last set in 2019.

Pueblo forecast: High: 102; Low: 65. After hitting a high of 100 degrees on Monday, today's high of 102 degrees will be even hotter. Current record: 102° (1987).

Canon City forecast: High: 99; Low: 67. Flirting with triple digits in Canon City Tuesday as today is expected to be the hottest day of the week. A Heat Advisory will remain in effect from 1 pm to 7 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 87; Low: 50. Very warm again on Tuesday, with storm clouds expected to build over Teller County this afternoon. While rain isn't likely today, gusty winds will be possible.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. There's no escaping the warmth today, even along and near the Palmer Divide, where afternoon highs will range from the upper 80s to middle 90s.

Plains forecast: High: 100s; Low: 60s/70s. Hot, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. For areas south of Highway 50, a few windy showers will be possible this afternoon and evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Hot again today, with storm clouds developing this afternoon over the mountains and adjacent I-25 corridor. Due to dry air at the surface, we would likely see more wind than rain today.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Warm region-wide, but today's 70s and 80s in the mountains will feel much better than the 90s and 100s we expect to see today on the Plains. In the mountains mainly south of Highway 50, we could see a few windy showers, with dry lightning a concern due to limited moisture in the atmosphere.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday will be the last day where we'll threaten records with our high in Colorado Springs topping out in the middle 90s. Wednesday's record high is also 96 degrees, and dates back to 2002. Highs in Pueblo and the eastern Plains will once again hit triple digits.

A cold front Wednesday will allow for a gradual cooling trend late this week and a return of moisture to Southern Colorado. Highs in Colorado Springs will cool into the lower 90s by Friday and upper 80s by Saturday, with a daily chance of thunderstorms in our forecast late this week and weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.