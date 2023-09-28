80s and 90s on Thursday for the Plains of Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Thursday will be our hottest day of the week, with record highs within reach this afternoon in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. As high pressure shifts towards the High Plains, a few clouds and some stronger breezes will develop today, with the windiest spots along the Colorado/Kansas border, and out towards the San Luis Valley.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 86; Low: 52. Similar breezes to yesterday, but warmer this afternoon as our daytime high looks to top out at 86°. Current record: 88° (2010).

Pueblo forecast: High: 92; Low: 52. Thursday's forecast will be quite a bit warmer than yesterday! Today's high of 92° could threaten our current record of 94°

Canon City forecast: High: 89; Low: 52. In spite of a few more clouds this afternoon, we'll continue to warm under the influence of a strong ridge of high pressure to our east.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 77; Low: 44. Partly cloudy, warm and breezy on Thursday, with highs this afternoon expected to warm into the middle to upper 70s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Light northerly breezes this morning will turn southeasterly this afternoon, with wind gusts up near 20 mph. Highs today will be warmer than yesterday, topping out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 40s/50s. Mother Nature forgot to check her calendar! It's almost October, and yet, we're still expecting temperatures this afternoon to warm into the 90s. It will also be windy on the eastern Plains, with southerly wind gusts between 25-35 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s/50s. After a mild morning, we're looking at a warm and breezy afternoon across the southern I-25 corridor, with further increases in the wind this weekend.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. In response to a developing area of low pressure that will be moving into the West Coast late this week, the wind will begin to strengthen today over the mountains, with peak gusts up around 30-35 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

A potent low pressure system moving into the West Coast on Friday will strengthen the southwest flow over Colorado. While the wind won't be super strong on Friday, it will be very dry, which could result in Red Flag Warnings in parts of Southern Colorado. The wind will remain a factor in the forecast this weekend, keeping highs unseasonably warm on the Plains.

By the middle of next week, the longer range models are hinting at a possible pattern change, with a combination of cooler temperatures and some precipitation moving in around Tuesday and Wednesday.

