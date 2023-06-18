80s and 90s in southern Colorado Monday

Tonight's Forecast:

Clear, cool and calm tonight. Temperatures will be seasonable and then Monday will begin with full sunshine.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 52; High: 88; Sunny and hot on Monday with SW wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 54; High: 94; Full sun on Monday with hot temperatures and WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 56; High: 91; Sunny and hot tomorrow with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 44; High: 77; Clear sky and warm on Monday with SW wind at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50; High: 83; Warm and sunny on Monday with a light breeze from SW.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 90s; Mid to upper 90s on Monday with a clear sky and breezy SW wind.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 55/55; High: 89/88; Quite toasty on Monday with sunshine and WSW breezy winds.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s; Mostly clear and warm for the mountain valleys, rising to the mid-70s to mid-80s.

Extended outlook forecast:

The hot weather will be the status quo next week! Especially through Wednesday, we will have above-average temperatures and sunshine. On Wednesday night a cold front moves into southern Colorado and will drop temperatures a bit heading into Thursday. This will also bring widespread rain and thunderstorms Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon/evening.

