70s with spotty showers for the first week of May

Tonight's Forecast:

Above freezing tonight for most of the region, with lows dropping to the mid-30s to low 40s. There will be clear sky conditions tonight with light winds.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 38; High: 73; Partly cloudy with a chance of spotty afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Winds will be from the SSE at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph, higher gusts are possible if a rain shower is nearby.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 39; High: 77; Mostly sunny with E wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 44; High: 77; Partly cloudy with SSE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph. There is a chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm as well.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 35; High: 67; Partly cloudy on Monday with SW wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph. There is a chance of afternoon and evening rain showers and thunderstorms.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 36; High: 70; Partly cloudy on Monday with a chance of spotty afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Winds will be from the S at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s; Mostly sunny in the mid-70s with ESE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 41/41; High: 72/75; Partly cloudy with SSE wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph. There is a chance of late afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s; Partly cloudy with spotty mid-day showers and thunderstorms. Winds will be variable at 10-15 mph gusting 20-25 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Rinse and repeat on Tuesday with temperatures in the 60s or 70s and a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Showers on Tuesday have a better chance of holding onto their strength as they make their way east into the plains. Wednesday will be warm and a drier day of the week, with 70s and 80s. Thursday brings a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms again with mild 70s. There will be very similar conditions each day for the week ahead with little change into the weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.