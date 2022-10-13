70s return on Friday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening will be mostly clear and cold. Winds will be light overnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 37; High: 76; A warm-up tomorrow to about 10 degrees above average. Expect sunshine and a light breeze.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 35; High: 81; Warming up tomorrow with sunshine and a light breeze.

Canon City forecast: Low: 39; High: 79; Much warmer on Friday with a breeze.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 30; High: 68; A warm-up tomorrow with breezy westerly winds.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 36; High: 72; Very comfortable with sunshine on Friday and a light breeze.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s/80s; Upper-70s to low 80s in the plains with sunshine on Friday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 37/39; High: 75/77; Sunny and warming up on Friday with a breeze.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s/70s; Breezy and mild on Friday with sunshine and high temperatures from the low-60s to low-70s in mountain valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will cool a couple of degrees on Saturday but generally remain near average and comfortable. A bigger cool down is expected SundaY with 40s and 50s for highs and clouds. Temperatures slowly rebound back to seasonable next week.

