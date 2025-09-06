70s and 80s return Saturday with pockets of smoke and isolated afternoon storms

Today’s Forecast:

You can trade the sweater and the latte, for a cold brew and a tee shirt today in southern Colorado. Our "fall preview" is now in the rear-view mirror and temperatures today will rebound to the 70s to low 80s this afternoon. This is still below average - by 5-7 degrees - but it will ultimately feel like a normal September day,

Fog will continue to dissipate, leaving mostly skies across southern Colorado by late morning. Wildfire smoke from Canada will make skies look hazy. It will mostly be elevated but it has the potential to be thick at times, particularly across parts of the Pikes Peak Region into northern Pueblo.

Clouds will increase this afternoon as weak energy and moisture from the west interacts with a weakening stationary boundary east of the Front Range mountains, and weak upslope flow from the east. Storms are likely over the central, southern, and western mountains, particularly the San Juans. Most storms will remain in the mountains. Storms today that do make it to I-25 are most likely in mid to late afternoon, and should be isolated.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 74; Low: 53.

Mostly sunny through the morning with notably thick smoke at times. While most smoke will be elevated, it will be thick enough for some to mix down to the ground creating moderate air quality conditions. For the most part this will not impact you.

Clouds will slowly increase in the afternoon with isolated showers/weak t-storms possible in mid to late afternoon. They're more likely the closer you are to the mountains, but even there, they'll be quite isolated as storm energy is weak. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will persist this evening.

Pueblo forecast: High: 80; Low: 55.

Smokey and hazy skies through the morning leading to filtered sunshine now that the cloud deck has burned off. A nice rebound in temperatures today with a comfortable afternoon ahead. There is a low chance of a late afternoon shower or storm...but it's not something worth changing any plans timings for. Partly to mostly cloudy this evening.

Canon City forecast: High: 77; Low: 57.

Pockets of thin smoke in the morning, with otherwise increasing sunshine through the morning. This afternoon, isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible - the typical short-lasting variety. Otherwise, a nice day!

Woodland Park forecast: High: 70; Low: 44.

Mostly sunny this morning with patchy smoke. Scattered weak thunderstorms in the mid-afternoon. Increasing clouds tonight.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 73; Low: 40s.

Mostly sunny with smoke, heavy at times from the morning into mid-afternoon. Increasing afternoon clouds, with a weak -isolated- shower possible in late afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s.

Mostly sunny with thin, elevated smoke for most of the day leading to light haze. Patchy afternoon clouds. South winds at 5-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 76/78; Low: 53/51.

Mostly sunny with pockets of elevated smoke - mostly thin - leading to haze through the day. An isolated afternoon thunderstorm is possible, particularly close to the Sangres. East winds at 5-10 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s.

Mostly sunny this morning, with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Patchy smoke for most of the day that shouldn't cause major impacts. Southeast winds at 5-10 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Return flow - airflow from the south following a strong cold front - from the Gulf leads to an increase in moisture Sunday across the plains of southern Colorado. With the extra moisture, and a weak upper level system moving in from the west, there will be slightly more storm energy Sunday in southern Colorado compared to Saturday. Sunday will begin with low clouds and some patchy fog once again before clearing up by early afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon with a couple storms capable of producing small hail, gusty winds, and lightning. While storms will be more widespread than on Saturday they will remain very much hit-or-miss.

Most of the work week will be consistent: warm, sunny and dry with highs in the low 80s and partly to mostly sunny skies.

